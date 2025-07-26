DMHO inspects UPHC in Atmakur

Atmakur (Nandyal district): Dr R Venkata Ramana, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) of Nandyal, conducted a surprise inspection of the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Atmakur town on Thursday.

During the inspection, Dr Ramana emphasised strict adherence to punctuality and professional conduct by medical officers and health staff. He cautioned that any lapses in duty would result in stringent disciplinary action.

As part of the inspection, he reviewed the functioning of the OP (Outpatient) department, interacted with patients to assess the quality of services, and verified the distribution of medicines and the maintenance of medical records. He also directed the staff to ensure proper display of IEC (Information, Education and Communication) of materials related to national health and family welfare programmes for the benefit of patients and the general public. Later, the DM&HO proceeded to Sivapuram Goodem village to inspect a mobile medical camp being conducted as part of the outreach healthcare services.

He examined the availability of medicines and medical registers and interacted with patients to gauge the effectiveness of service delivery. Dr Ramana instructed medical officers, secretariat health staff, and ASHA workers to provide timely and efficient care without negligence. Any failure in service delivery, he warned, would lead to disciplinary proceedings.

Additionally, the DM&HO monitored the implementation of the ‘Friday - Dry Day’ sanitation campaign in the village and urged officials to enforce it strictly. He also reviewed the progress of ABHA ID generation and the enrolment of eligible beneficiaries under the PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat) scheme, directing health teams to ensure that no deserving individual is left out.

During the visit, he also inspected the NCD–CD (Non-Communicable Diseases – Communicable Diseases) survey activities, reiterating that any form of negligence in conducting the surveys would be met with firm action.