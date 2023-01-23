Doctors negligence towards mentally challenged person leaves him in distress

The doctors in Kakinada has shown negligence towards a mentally challenged person who came for treatment and left him in sorrow. According to the details, G Srinivas Sarma resident of Kakinada an orphaned has been facing blurred vision and allied health problems for the last six months.



He approached the Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH) and was rejected by the doctors for medical treatment. His relatives expressed anguish over the negligent attitude of the doctors towards him. One of these relatives being a benefactor recently passed away and it caused immense trouble to the Mr. Srinivas.

Mr. Srinivas Sarma got only Aadhar Card barring and other governmental benefits like Aarogyasri, pension and Mentally challenged southern certificate. Despite his visit to the government hospital three or four times, the doctors were unsympathetic and careless about him and didn't medically treat him.

One of his relatives G.Hymavathi told " The Hans India" that they could only provide food and accommodation but were not in a position to help him financially, medically or otherwise. His relatives urged the Collector Dr. Krithika Shukla to provide him pension and medical benefits as early as possible.





