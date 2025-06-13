Live
Doctors stage protest at VIMS
Visakhapatnam: Doctors working as assistant professors at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) staged a silent protest at the hospital from 9 am to 11 pm on Thursday demanding salary hike.
The doctors said that they have been working for a salary of Rs 92,000 per month for more than three years after joining the service as assistant professors, while doctors working at Palasa Kidney Hospital in Andhra Pradesh on a contract basis are being paid Rs 1.6 lakh per month.
They said that the PG students are getting more than their salary as stipend.
The VIMS assistant professors demanded that their contract should be renewed with increased salaries.
