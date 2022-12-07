Doctors T20 Premier League concludes

Visakhapatnam: Doctors are always on their toes meeting their professional demands and sports come in handy to relieve their stress and make them mentally and physically strong, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Attending as chief guest for the 'Doctors T20 Premier League' cricket tournament grand finale held at GITAM Deemed to be University grounds here on Tuesday, the minister said doctors play a crucial role in saving people's life and there's a need for them to overcome stress through sports as the medium.

Participating as guest of honour at the event, GITAM president M Sri Bharath said GIMSR was constantly dealing with emergency and general patients on a day to day basis. The doctors work hard to help recover the patients, he added. During the finale, the IT Minister played cricket for a while. President of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation Pydah Krishna Prasad opined that if doctors pay attention to their health, common people would draw inspiration from them.

Later, Doctors T20 champion team was felicitated and a trophy was handed over to the winning team. Players received medals, souvenirs and certificates. Sravan Shipping Services Private Ltd MD G Sambasiva Rao, Andhra Medical College Principal Dr G Butchiraju, Pulse Pharmaceutical Business Head B H N Chandra Reddy and others participated in the programme.