Dogs eating a Coronavirus corpse at AP Govt hospital is Inhuman and pathetic: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu chided the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, saying that it was showing hell to the Coronavirus patients by not giving any facilities for them at the hospitals, in a press release on Tuesday.

He said that a dead body of a COVID-19 patient was left lying in the corridor at the Ongole Government General Hospital in Prakasam district for the last two days, which was inhuman and pathetic.

The TDP chief said in a heartrending manner, nobody bothered to do anything as dogs were gnawing and eating the corpse. The Government was behaving in an inhuman way.

Condemning the Ongole hospital incident, Naidu said that negligent attitude was continuing even though such tragic incidents involving COVID19 patients were taking place repeatedly all across Andhra Pradesh.

He slammed the YSRCP leaders for putting all their focus on harassing political opponents instead of using the government resources to rescue the people from the Coronavirus threat. He condemned the latest cases filed against TDP activist Rakesh at Chandragiri in Chittoor district. The TDP supremo said that it was false case and wrote a letter to DGP to release the innocent activist immediately without harassing him.

The TDP chief said their party activist was now being implicated for putting some posts on social media against the ruling party. The YSRCP leaders got the neighbours of Rakesh to file a complaint about a clash that never happened. Based on this, Rakesh was arrested on charges framed under Sec 354, 347, 447 and 507 read with 34. This was nothing but vindictiveness. The false cases should be immediately withdrawn.