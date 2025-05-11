Donation to Prime Minister’s Fund is commendable: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V praised the noble act of donating to the Prime Minister’s Fund. On Saturday evening, at the Anantapur Collectorate, PG Suresh, a website designer from Ramachandranagar in Anantapur city, along with his wife PG Rajeswari and daughters PG Sathya and Shravanthi, a chess player, donated cheques worth Rs52,000 to the Prime Minister’s Fund and handed them over to the Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that voluntarily contributing to the Prime Minister’s Fund is a great gesture. PG Suresh stated that amidst the tense situation between India and Pakistan, his elder daughter PG Sathya, who works for the country, donated Rs25,000, and his younger daughter Shravanthi, a chess player, contributed another Rs25,000, bringing the total to Rs52,000. He added that their father PG Kondappa was a freedom fighter, and they are following in his footsteps by serving the nation through voluntary contributions.