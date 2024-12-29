Donations made easy with Kiosk machines

Tirumala: TTD has received Rs 55 lakh as donations through Kiosks for a period of 50 days, informed EO J Syamala Rao. Speaking to reporters after ‘Dial your EO’ programme at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday, he said that Kiosk (Self-Operated Online Payment) has been set up at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex in Tirumala for devotees, who want to donate between Rs 1 to Rs 1 lakh to TTD’s SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

Through these machines, Anna Prasadam Trust received Rs 55 lakh in 50 days. These Kiosks were also started at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple, Vontimitta Kodanda Rama Temple and Srivari Temple in Bengaluru. Rs 5 lakhs were received through the kiosks in 15 days from these three places.

The EO said that Kiosk was also started at Sri Vakulamatha Temple near Peruru on Saturday. Kiosk missions will be set up in Srivari temples in Vijayawada, Chennai and Hyderabad next week. At present, there is possibility to donate only to Anna Prasadam Trust. Soon, TTD will make cashless payments available through these machines for all services in TTD temples, he added.