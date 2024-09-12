Live
Donations pour in for flood relief
Eluru : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who visited the district on Wednesday to inspect the flood damage in Eluru district, was presented with donations for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and capital construction.
Staff of Sir CR Reddy College institutions gave their one-day salary for flood relief programmes.
Chairman of the organisation Alluri Indra Kumar handed over a Rs 20 lakh donation to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the Eluru Club for the flood relief efforts.
Chintamaneni Charitable Trust donated Rs 4 lakh for the construction of the capital Amaravati.
Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar handed over a contribution of Rs 5 lakh collected by a group of women of Kovvali village in Denduluru mandal.