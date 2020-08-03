Don't believe rumours on coronavirus: Chittoor Collector Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta tells people

Tirupati: District Collector Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta on Monday appealed people not to believe rumours on coronavirus spread and observed the virus will not remain for more than 6 hours on a body. The Collector along with Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha and Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy inspected the land belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) at Tukivakam village near the city, where two bodies of Covid-19 victims were buried on Monday.



Keeping in view the recent bitter experience in which the villagers of Rangampeta, 20 km from the city, stoutly opposed the burial of Covid victims near their village, the higher authorities visited the village, where the Corporation is having its own sprawling land to ensure smooth conduct of the burial of two Covid victims in the corporation site near the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Medical Association (IMA) confirmed that the virus will not remain on the body for more than six hours and appealed to public to cooperate with the authorities for ensuring a dignified funeral for the Covid victims to give solace to the grief stricken kith and kin of the victims.

Urban SP Ramesh Reddy citing the recent instance in which villagers came forward for the funeral of a SI died of Covid, he wanted the elders and youth of villages take the lead in extending support to the government personnel for the smooth completion of burial or cremations of bodies of Covid victims.

Pointing at the Corporation health and sanitation staff, who were there for the burial of two Covid victims, the SP said they are the model for everyone as they risked their lives conducting the burial of the corona victims giving them a dignified funeral.

It is pertinent to note that the Corporation Health and Sanitation staff, who are responsible for the disposal of the bodies of Corona victims, have so far conducted the funeral of 180 Covid victims died in the various hospitals in the city under the purview of the Corporation. This includes the Corona patients from other districts and also other states, who died while undergoing treatment in the hospitals including the government SVRR hospital and SVIMS Covid hospitals.