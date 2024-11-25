Live
Don’t harass students for fees: Collector
District Collector O Anand has warned of initiating stringent action against college managements, if they harass students for college fees
Nellore: District Collector O Anand has warned of initiating stringent action against college managements, if they harass students for college fees. In a press note released here on Sunday, the Collector said the government has received several complaints from students and parents against a few college managements that they are not permitting students to attend classes and not issuing pass certificates on the pretext of not receiving fee reimbursement from the government.
Anand stated that the government has decided to release fee reimbursement directly to the colleges for the current educational year in a phased manner. The college managements need not worry over securing fee reimbursement as the government keen on paying the outstanding amount related to old fee reimbursement and also the present ones, very soon, the Collector informed.