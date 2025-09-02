Don’t lose heart, Jagan tells party leaders, cadre

Pulivendula (YSR Kadapa district): YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon his party cadre not to lose courage and to face the ruling coalition’s excesses with determination. Addressing party leaders, workers, and locals at his Bhakarapuram camp office here on Monday, Jagan urged every worker to embrace the spirit of struggle and move forward boldly, despite what he described as increasing political attacks.

Party leaders and workers, who met him during the interaction, complained that the TDP-led coalition government was unleashing a reign of lawlessness and targeting YSRCP activists. Responding to their concerns, Jagan accused the ruling alliance of corrupting not only the police but also other institutions. He said a government’s duty is to work for the welfare of the people, not to harm them.

Expressing anger over what he termed the violent politics of the coalition leaders, Jagan reminded that under the YSRCP rule, welfare schemes had reached every eligible person without discrimination of caste, religion, or political affiliation. He alleged that, instead of serving the public, the present government was pursuing political vendetta against YSRCP leaders and workers.

The camp office was packed with party functionaries and supporters who came to express solidarity. Addressing his party’s public representatives, Jagan stressed that they must stand firmly with the cadre during these difficult times.