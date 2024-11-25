Don’t pressurise students for fees

Live
District Collector P Ranjith Basha has warned managements of private colleges of initiating stringent action if they exert pressure on students to pay fees.
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has warned managements of private colleges of initiating stringent action if they exert pressure on students to pay fees. In a press release on Sunday, the Collector has stated that if private colleges deny giving hall tickets or do not allow students to attend class on the ground of non-payment of fees, serious action will be taken against such colleges management.
Ranjith informed that the government will directly deposit fee reimbursement amount into the bank accounts of college managements. They were also told not to create any problems to students in their studies.
