Don't share OTP or PIN number: SBI DGM

Visakhapatnam: State Bank of India deputy general manager Manmaya Pandab has advised bank customers to approach the Ombudsman for redressal of any grievance.

Addressing a district meeting organised by the RBI, he said if their problem remains unresolved, customers can complain to the appellate authority. He also warned against sharing OTPs, PIN numbers and CVV numbers of cards. Similarly, transactions should not be made in the name of unknown persons, he informed.

On cybercrime cases that remain unresolved at banks, the DGM said such cases can be reported to toll-free number 14448.

Stating that the Ombudsman scheme was introduced in 1995, he said complainants need not pay any fee.

Consumer education and protection department has been holding such meetings from November 1 and they will continue till the month-end to create awareness about the scheme.

Officials of all banks and consumers attended the meeting of Reserve Bank integrated Ombudsman scheme national extensive seminar held in the city.