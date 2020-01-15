Don't take our patience as weakness, Pawan to YSRCP

Kakinada: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan cautioned YSRCP that if it does not put an end to the culture of violence and use of abusive language, the party will not remain a mute spectator.

He hoped that the recent incident of attack on Jana Sena activists where in about 15 people were injured, would be the last of such incidents.

He warned that if the public representatives of YSRCP or party activists try to indulge in such activities again, the Jana Sena would come on to the streets and the government and police would be responsible for the consequences.

He said the patience being shown by his party should not be taken as its weakness.

Pawan called upon the district superintendent of police to register cases against all the YSRCP activists who had indulged in violence, including the Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

He said faction politics was being introduced in the most peaceful districts of the state. Pawan called upon the people to take an oath that they would never vote for such elements in their life time again.

Lashing out at police inaction, he said even when the incident of burning of train took place in Tuni during the previous regime, the police had shown the courage to control the situation very effectively but here they turned a blind eye.

They should stop being subservient to the government of the day and act as per law, he added. Pawan said it was surprising to see why cases had not been registered against the MLA who used "most filthy" language against women. He also demanded that all officials who failed to act should be suspended.

Pawan said they would be meeting the Governor and will submit a memorandum along with video and newspaper clippings on the attack against Jana Senanis and would urge him to take action against the guilty.

Earlier, Pawan called on those who were injured in the attack by YSRCP activists and consoled them.