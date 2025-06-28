Double engine Sarkar autocratic, says Sharmila

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila strongly criticised the BJP-led government, stating that only Congress party truly understands people’s problems and works for their genuine welfare.

She participated in East Godavari district Congress extended meeting held in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. Sharmila alleged that both the Centre and the State are currently under autocratic and regressive rule. She appealed to the public to support Congress party and bring back good governance, which she described as a historic necessity.

Senior Congress leader and CWC special invitee Gidugu Rudra Raju also addressed the gathering. Referring to the Emergency period, he condemned the BJP and RSS for spreading relentless misinformation about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, constitutional institutions are being undermined and misused for political gain, which he said is far worse than anything and equal to a dictatorship. He added that while Indira Gandhi made significant contributions to national security and poverty alleviation, today’s political forces are shamefully attempting to tarnish her legacy with false propaganda. Rudra Raju asserted that India witnessed real development and genuine welfare during Congress rule.

The meeting was chaired by East Godavari District Congress President TK Visweswara Reddy. APCC in-charge Palak Verma also attended the event.

Following the meeting, Sharmila, Rudra Raju, Vishweshwara Reddy, and others paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Gokavaram Bus Stand. Later, Sharmila unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi near the water tank at Rajiv Gandhi Park in Seethampeta and paid homage by garlanding the statues of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.