Double registration leads to enmity between two parties
The certification of Kurnool mandal Tahsildar has ignited enmity between two families.
Kurnool: The certification of Kurnool mandal Tahsildar has ignited enmity between two families. According to information, B Nagendra, resident of Dinnedevara Padu village, was allotted a plot site patta (plot no 210) in survey no 23/1 in 2004. After getting land patta from the revenue department, he secured house construction permission from Dinnedevara Padu village secretary in 2023.
After some time, Sameena Begum and her relatives ventured into the plot claiming that they own it. Nagendra lodged a complaint with taluka police station and urged to give protection.
Police sent a letter to Kurnool mandal Tahsildar T Ramesh Babu, urging him to certify whether Nagendra is the actual owner or not.
The Tahsildar has accordingly certified Nagendra as the actual owner, after verifying office records in August 2024. Surprising point was that Tahsildar Ramesh also certified Sameena Begum as the owner of the same plot. He again issued another certification in October 2024.
Tahsildar issuing ownership certificates of the same plot to two persons led to physical fight between the two parties on several occasions. When The Hans India asked Tahsildar Ramesh Babu about giving ownership certificates to two persons over same land, he said that the first letter was based on the available office record. While the second letter was based on detailed enquiry in response to the written representation besides record verification.