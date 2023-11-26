  • Menu
Doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway station completed

Doubling of rail track works towards Malkapuram from Dhone railway junction
Doubling of rail track works towards Malkapuram from Dhone railway junction

The railway authorities gave a green signal facilitating trains to travel on this route as the doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway division was completed.

Dhone (Nandyal): The railway authorities gave a green signal facilitating trains to travel on this route as the doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway division was completed.

Presently trains to Delhi, Bengaluru, Rameshwaram, Mangalore, Bhubaneswar, Hubli, Howrah, Vasco de Gama, Chennai, Mysore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Okha, Shirdi and Goa will travel through Dhone railway junction.

Apart from these, trains to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati also will pass through this railway junction. On an average around 45 trains (Express and Passenger) and 20 goods trains will run through this route. With the completion of doubling works, another 25 trains may pass through this junction, an official source informed.

