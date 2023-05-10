Doubts over BJP ‘chargesheet’ against YSRCP govt

Vijayawada: Is the state BJP serious in filing chargesheet on the failures of the state government or is it another diversionary tactic to help the ruling YSRCP? This is the discussion that is on in the political circles and even within a section of the state BJP.

Party state chief Somu Veerraju on Tuesday claimed that 5,000 Shakti Kendras were formed in the state to collect the grievances from the people at the booth level and that state leaders were visiting people both in urban and rural areas to collect the grievances and prepare the chargesheet.

However, at ground level, the kind of activity the state unit claims is not visible. Moreover, the party is ridden with internal differences. The state party had on Monday gave a show cause notice to senior leader and former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleging that he had violated party discipline by participating in an interview on a news channel.

The show cause notice was issued based on the promos of the interview but later they realised that he did not cross the party line. This had led to widening of the divide within the party. While many in the saffron party are in favour of joint fight by TDP, Jana Sena and BJP to defeat the YSRCP, the BJP continues to be a divided house. The confusion in the party is further confounded as the national party leadership is silent on the issue.