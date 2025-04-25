Live
Dr Chandrasekhar appointed VC of NTR Health University
Vijayawada: Dr Pulala Chandrasekhar, noted cardiologist, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer.
Dr Chandrasekhar has 38 years of long and varied experience in different positions in public healthcare system. Born in August 1960, he started career as Civil Assistant Surgeon (Medical Officer) at Primary Health Centre in Sri Rangaraja Puram of Chittoor district in 1987 before becoming Assistant Professor at Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati in 1988 where he worked for about 7 years.
He was then transferred to Government Medical College, Kurnool, from where he retired in 2023 and was re-employed till his elevation as Vice-Chancellor. Dr Chandrasekhar worked as Associate Professor, Professor, Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Kurnool, Dean and Principal of GMC, Kurnool.
He was in the rank of Additional Director of Medical Education for about four years. In the process, he acquired rich experience in providing cardiac care, teaching and administration. He wrote several books and publications on various aspects of functioning of heart meant for creating awareness among people. He is a Member of various leading national associations of cardiologists.