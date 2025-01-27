  • Menu
Dr Kamani Srinivas receives certificate of merit

Dr Kamani Srinivas receives certificate of merit
Vijayawada: Assistant Director, Government super specialty veterinary hospital, Vijayawada Dr Kamani Srinivasa Rao received the certificate of merit from the NTR district collector G Lakshmisha on Sunday at the Republic Day celebrations.

The district administration organised the 76th Republic Day celebrations at the AR Grounds. Dr K Srinivasa Rao is working as Assistant Director and so far performed more than 2,300 surgeries on the pet animals like cats and dogs and doing excellent service to the pets.

Dr Srinivas earlier won four state level meritorious awards from the State government for his services. The veterinary super specialty hospital in Vijayawada is one of the biggest hospitals in the state and serves a large number of pet animals and domestic animals. He thanked the district collector and the state government for presenting the certificate of merit.

