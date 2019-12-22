Dr Karri Rama Reddy honoured with Lifetime Award

Rajamahendravaram: Noted psychiatrist Karri Rama Reddy was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in the third National-level Psychiatrists Meeting held at Vijayawada on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) chairman Dr B Sambasiva Reddy honoured the doctor in the meeting. The award was given to Dr Reddy in recognition to the services that he rendered in the field of psychiatry for the last four decades. As many as 250 psychiatrists across the country participated in the meeting.