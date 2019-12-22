Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dr Karri Rama Reddy honoured with Lifetime Award

Dr Karri Rama Reddy honoured with Lifetime Award
Highlights

Noted psychiatrist Karri Rama Reddy was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in the third National-level Psychiatrists Meeting held at Vijayawada...

Rajamahendravaram: Noted psychiatrist Karri Rama Reddy was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in the third National-level Psychiatrists Meeting held at Vijayawada on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) chairman Dr B Sambasiva Reddy honoured the doctor in the meeting. The award was given to Dr Reddy in recognition to the services that he rendered in the field of psychiatry for the last four decades. As many as 250 psychiatrists across the country participated in the meeting.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer...


Top