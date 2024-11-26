  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dr Karri Rama Reddy sets record by securing 50 degrees

Dr Karri Rama Reddy sets record by securing 50 degrees
x

Dr Karri Rama Reddy speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. Former MP GV Harsha Kumar, RSS regional leader Voleti Satyanarayana, IMA city president Dr Guru Prasad and social activist PVS Krishna Rao are also seen

Highlights

Dr Karri Rama Reddy, a renowned psychiatrist and recipient of the prestigious Dr BC Roy Award has achieved another remarkable milestone in his lifelong educational journey.

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Karri Rama Reddy, a renowned psychiatrist and recipient of the prestigious Dr BC Roy Award has achieved another remarkable milestone in his lifelong educational journey.

He recently completed 13 courses, with six of them placing him among the top performers. Dr Rama Reddy has already earned three doctorates, five LLM degrees, an MBA, MCA, M Tech, MA, and M Com, showcasing his exceptional qualifications across multiple fields. On Monday, Dr Rama Reddy shared his latest educational accomplishments with the media at Manasa Hospital in Rajahmundry. Former MP GV Harsha Kumar, RSS regional leader Voleti Satyanarayana, IMA city president Dr Guru Prasad and social activist PVS Krishna Rao also participated.

Dr Rama Reddy explained that he completed all 13 courses in a single semester (July to December 2024) through the NPTEL programme.

Out of these, he was among the toppers in eight courses. He further noted that achieving top ranks in 3 courses within a single semester earns the special title of ‘NPTEL Superstar’, and he successfully earned this distinction by topping six courses. He expressed his joy at passing all courses with over 90% marks.

The NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) courses, offered by IITs, were completed by Dr Rama Reddy through institutes such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Madras. All exams were taken at the Rajiv Gandhi College Centre in Rajahmundry. With this latest achievement, Dr Rama Reddy has now completed 50 degrees, including his doctorates, diplomas, and certifications.

Former MP GV Harsha Kumar praised Dr Rama Reddy as a unique talent from Rajahmundry, a pride for the entire State, and expressed hopes for him to receive the Padma Shri award. Dr Guru Prasad, IMA city president, and Voleti Satyanarayana, RSS leader, commended Dr Rama Reddy not only for his vast knowledge but also for sharing this knowledge with others, making him an inspiring role model.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick