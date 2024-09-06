Live
Dr Naveen Kilari bags Best Principal award
Chittoor: Dr Naveen Kilari, Principal of Vemu Engineering College at P Kothakota, Chittoor district, has been awarded with Best Principal Award for the year 2024 by INTUA University. The award was presented to Dr Naveen here on Thursday in recognition of his exceptional leadership and contribution to the institution’s growth.
Starting his career as a mechanical engineering professor, Dr Kilari has played a pivotal role in advancing the college by securing autonomous status, NAAC and NBA accreditations for five B Tech programmes. has also initiated multiple industry collaborations to enhance student career prospects.
