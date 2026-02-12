Dr Palle donates Rs 1L for kalyana mandapam

Anantapur: The renowned educationist and retired Principal of Government Degree College, Anantapur, Dr Palle Chandrasekhar Reddy, presented a cheque of Rs. 1,00,000/- to the representative of Reddy Kalyana Mandapam for the construction of Reddy Kalyana Mandapam.

Earlier, he had also donated Rs. 1,00,000/-, and now his total donation has reached Rs. 2,00,000/-. This is another testament to his commitment towards community service and community development.