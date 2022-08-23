Dr Tara Bedi calls for ending child labour by 2025

Penukonda (Sathya Sai): Development Economist of UN Projects Dr Tara Bedi stated that the all world leaders agreed to build a greener, fairer, better world by 2030 and India will play a crucial role in achieving it. Talking to The Hans India as part of her visit to 'Young India' project in Penukonda, Bedi said India has slipped three spots from last year's 117 to rank 120 on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted as part of 2030 agenda by 192 United Nations member states.

With the latest rankings, India is now behind all south Asian nations except Pakistan, which stands at 129. The south Asian countries ahead of India are Bhutan ranked 75, Sri Lanka 87, Nepal 96 and Bangladesh 109. According to the Centre for Science and Environment's State of India's Environment Report 2022, she said that India's rank dropped primarily because of major challenges in 11 SDGs including zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, gender equality and sustainable cities and communities. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and planet, now and into the future.

At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership. They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

It also includes, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and lastly strengthening global partnerships for the goals. If we promote job creation with expanded access to banking and financial services, we can make sure that everybody gets the benefits of entrepreneurship and innovation, she added.

Governments, she felt should take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of worst forms of child labour by 2025 end in all its forms.