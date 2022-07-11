Draupadi Murmu to visit Vijayawada tomorrow

Vijayawada: NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on July 12 seeking support for her candidature as President of India.

Draupadi Murmu will address YSRCP MPs and MLAs at CK Convention Hall at Mangalagiri seeking their support for her election as the President. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also likely to address the meeting.

After the completion of the meeting, the Chief Minister will host a high tea for the Presidential candidate Murmu.

However, the TDP is yet to reveal its stand on extending support to either NDA candidate Murmu or Opposition parties' candidate Yashwant Sinha.