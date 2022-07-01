DRDO Chairman to inaugurate ISTF tomorrow

Tirupati: The temple city, which is fast emerging as a knowledge hub in AP, is going to add one more feather to its cap.

DRDO Chairman and Secretary Defence Research (GoI) G Satheesh Reddy will inaugurate the 'Innovation, Science & Technology Foundation (ISTF)', a non-profit organisation based in the pilgrim city for promotion of science on July 2. A host of Vice-Chancellors, senior academicians, scientists, technocrats and bureaucrats from various educational and other establishments based at Tirupati will participate.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, ISTF president Prof D Narayana Rao said that the reason for choosing Tirupati to set up the Foundation was the functioning of premier institutions like IIT, IISER and also many universities here. The objectives of the Foundation are to promote the scientific temper and a zeal for science among students from university to school level. The Foundation also aims to institute Young Scientist Awards, Lifetime Achievement Awards and also arrange visits for students and teachers to scientific organisations like SDSC, SHAR Centre and National

Atmospheric Research Laboratory to update knowledge and motivate them to take up science and technology as their career. More importantly, he said the Foundation headquartered at Tirupati, will also interact with the TTD to focus on critical areas concerning the pilgrim management, waste management, water and bio-aesthetic management, water conservation etc.