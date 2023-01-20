Drip irrigation tools help farmers to reap bumper harvest

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan inspected Rotarypuram village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal here on Thursday and checked the drip irrigation tools in a farm field belonged to Rameshwara Swamy.

The collector also saw the maize crop cultivated in Mallesh field using drip irrigation tools. He told the collector the drip irrigation helped him to reap bumper maize harvest. The farmers told the collector that all their bores have been rejunevated due to boosting of groundwater levels by the recent rains. Collection centres can be built by farmers to store their produce with 75 percent government subsidy.

APMIP project director Feroze Khan, horticulture DD Raghunath Reddy, DCMS director Sriram Reddy and others participated.