Drive launched against illegal firecracker manufacturing units

Ongole: Following the directions of the district Superintendent of Police, V Harshavardhan Raju, district police personnel have taken strict legal action against illegal firecracker warehouses and storage points across the district.

Acting on the SP’s orders, police personnel conducted surprise inspections across 5 firecracker manufacturing units, 20 storage godowns, and 23 firecracker shops throughout the combined Prakasam district. The special drive focused on verifying compliance with fire safety regulations, particularly at shops maintaining large firecracker stocks. During inspections, authorities checked whether fire safety equipment was functional, whether adequate firefighting materials such as water, sand, and extinguishers were readily available, and whether fire engines had clear access to manufacturing units. Shop owners were strictly warned against employing children below 18 years at manufacturing or sales centres.

SP Harshavardhan Raju warned that anyone violating government regulations would face stringent legal action and directed the police to conduct ongoing surprise inspections across all firecracker units. Officials who show negligence in their duties will also face departmental action.