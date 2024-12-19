  • Menu
Drive to improve infra in govt schools

As part of the CSR initiatives, Managing Director of Jos Alukkas Group Paul Alukka along with others distributing cheques to the school management in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initia-tives, Jos Alukkas, a Kerala-based jewellery major, distributed Rs 25 lakh worth of computers, benches, almirahs and other furniture to seven government high schools in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

In line with it, Zilla Parishad High School Chandrampalem received furniture worth Rs 5.02 lakh. Managing Director of Jos Alukkas Group Paul Alukka along with others distrib-uted cheques to the school managements to enhance infrastructure in their respective schools.

The amount will be utilised to improve infrastructure of the schools based on the requirements of the institutions.

