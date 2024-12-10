  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Driver burnt alive as van hits stationary lorry

Driver burnt alive as van hits stationary lorry
x
Highlights

In a ghastly accident on the National Highway of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district, a van driver was burnt alive on Monday.

Bhogapuram: In a ghastly accident on the National Highway of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district, a van driver was burnt alive on Monday.

A mini van was returning to Maharashtra after delivering load at Bhubaneswar. By the time it reached Narupeta village in Bhogapuram mandal, the van hit a sand-ladden lorry from the rear side in the early hours on Monday.

Soon after the incident took place, fire broke out in the van. Driver Sheik Shariff (27) could not escape from the cabin and was charred to death on the spot.

Another driver Sheik Shanawaz could manage to escape by jumping out of the van. Later, Bhogapuram police reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The body of the deceased was sent to district hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick