Driver burnt alive as van hits stationary lorry

Bhogapuram: In a ghastly accident on the National Highway of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district, a van driver was burnt alive on Monday.

A mini van was returning to Maharashtra after delivering load at Bhubaneswar. By the time it reached Narupeta village in Bhogapuram mandal, the van hit a sand-ladden lorry from the rear side in the early hours on Monday.

Soon after the incident took place, fire broke out in the van. Driver Sheik Shariff (27) could not escape from the cabin and was charred to death on the spot.

Another driver Sheik Shanawaz could manage to escape by jumping out of the van. Later, Bhogapuram police reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The body of the deceased was sent to district hospital.