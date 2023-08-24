Live
DRM inspects diesel loco shed
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Saurab Prasad inspected diesel loco shed Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He inspected the wheel change section where modification has been done for the breather valve and wheel widening etc.,
Later, the DRM inspected the power assembly bench where clutch overhauling of diesel locos used to be done in the shed. Further, he paid a visit to the small motor bench section and the metallurgical laboratory.
Saurab Prasad enquired about isolation procedure, various types of components etc. He interacted with the senior supervisors at the shed to know the working and review of developmental activities.
A presentation was given by the diesel loco shed officials on various aspects of the shed and modernisation works at the shed. Senior officials of the shed and electrical department accompanied the DRM.