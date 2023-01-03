DRM inspects Visakhapatnam railway station

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Anup Satpathy paid a surprise visit to Visakhapatnam railway station here on Monday.

The DRM focused on cleanliness, coach maintenance issues, overcrowding and safety related issues and interacted with passengers to take their feedback.

Later, Anup Satpathy inspected the general booking office, waiting halls, AC relaxing lounge, food courts and Etikoppaka stall and interacted with the vendors.

During his inspection, the DRM counseled the passengers to keep the station premises clean, and to use dustbins for proper disposal of garbage.