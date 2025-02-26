DRM pays surprise visit at railway station

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra paid a surprise inspection of Visakhapatnam station here on Tuesday.

The DRM focused on cleanliness, coach maintenance issues, overcrowding and safety related issues and instructed the officials to improve passenger convenience.

DRM Lalit Bohra inspected the general booking Office, foot over bridges, working condition of escalators and lifts, platforms, catering stalls etc.,Later, he reviewed the works in progress at the station with senior officials.

The DRM examined various facilities at the station during his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam station.