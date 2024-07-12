DRM Sourabh inspects Vizianagaram line

VizIanagaram: Divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad, accompanied by ADRM (operations), Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior officers inspected the Vizianagaram-Rayagada railway section on Thursday. The inspection focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing third-line works, station redevelopment initiatives and enhancements in passenger amenities.

The DRM inspected the works like foot over bridges, circulating areas, parking facilities, station building improvements and railway colony developments in Rayagada. The DRM’s inspection emphasised both safety compliance with rigorous protocols and the augmentation of passenger facilities and infrastructure.

During the inspection at Keutguda station, Saurabh Prasad conducted a detailed safety audit, interacting with staff to assess their adherence to safety regulations and proficiency in safety protocols.

The DRM also conducted a window-trailing inspection from Vizianagaram to Rayagada, overseeing the ongoing infrastructure development activities and assessing the progress of amenities in this critical section.