Drone, AI come in handy for day-to-day sanitation maintenance

Visakhapatnam: The day-to-day sanitation maintenance task has become much easier as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) incorporates technology to maintain the city clean. Making use of drones and Artificial Intelligence, the GVMC not just keeps tabs on the cleanliness maintained in various neighbourhoods but also charges a penalty for violating the norms.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the drone footage is viewed at the city operation centre (COC) with the support of the AI. While the SHE teams pitch in to maintain the city clean and litter-free, special teams have been trained to impose fines for the violators.

With technology-equipped monitoring system in place plus the SHE teams’ assisting in taking action against the violators, monitoring neighbourhoods has now become a hassle-free affair. At the COC, teams can monitor the sanitation condition of any area. From garbage clearing to placements of dustbins in a locality and irresponsible disposal of waste, every detail could be viewed with the support of technology.

Sharing details, Ketan Garg mentioned that the corporation is utilising advanced technology so that littering in public places could be controlled much more effectively. As drones and AI technology are utilised to improve surveillance, identify individuals and traders dumping waste in public places, the corporation officials intend to take strict action against them with the support of the SHE teams.

Through the surveillance, violators will not only end up paying hefty fines but also there is a scope for cancellation of their trade licenses. The Commissioner stressed that such strict enforcement is required to keep the city clean.