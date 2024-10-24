Drone event successfull with blessings of Goddess says Ram Mohan

Vijayawada : Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the Amaravati Drone Summit and Drone Light Show were successfully completed with the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga and commitment and efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday visited Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Yalamanchili MLA S Vijay Kumar and others accompanied the minister. Temple EO K S Rama Rao welcomed the minister, MPs and MLAs and presented prasadam. Later, speaking to media, Ram Mohan Naidu said the Drone Summit and Drone Show evoked good response.