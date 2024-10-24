Live
- Thermo Fisher signs MoU with Telangana govt
- Intellectuals push for more vibrant bond between Telangana & Turkey
- TRS TO BRS TO MRS...Will name-change gamble pay dividends in Maha poll battle?
- Prabhas Unveils Motion Poster for ‘The Raja Saab’ on His 45th Birthday
- Book KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act : Congress
- Minister assures justice on Jagtial’s ‘political’ murder
- CM attends Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination filing
- Mangrove forest likely to reduce cyclone’s impact
- Hordes of unemployed youth flock to 'Meet Your Minister'
- Cyclone likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika & Dhamra
Drone event successfull with blessings of Goddess says Ram Mohan
Vijayawada : Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the Amaravati Drone Summit and Drone Light Show were successfully completed with the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga and commitment and efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday visited Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Yalamanchili MLA S Vijay Kumar and others accompanied the minister. Temple EO K S Rama Rao welcomed the minister, MPs and MLAs and presented prasadam. Later, speaking to media, Ram Mohan Naidu said the Drone Summit and Drone Show evoked good response.
