Rajamahendravaram: In East Godavari and Kakinada districts, over 2,000 acres of paddy fields have been submerged due to heavy rains. The incessant rainfall has caused rivers and water bodies to overflow. The water-level in Godavari is rising due to the rainfall in the upper regions. Flooding intensity in the river is increasing as rains continue in the catchment areas.

On Saturday, the river’s outflow was 300,000 cusecs, which rose to 400,000 cusecs by Sunday night. By Monday evening, approximately 600,000 cusecs of water was released into the sea. With heavy rains expected in the Khammam and Kothagudem regions, there are concerns that the Errakaluva could overflow by Tuesday. It is likely to affect the mandals of Nallajerla, Nidadavole, and Devarapalli.

Officials are conducting drone surveys to identify weak spots in the Errakaluva area.