Drone technology for crime control
In a bid to enhance crime control, Kakinada district police have decided to implement drone technology.
Kakinada: In a bid to enhance crime control, Kakinada district police have decided to implement drone technology. District SP Vikrant Patel confirmed that instructions have been given to utilise drones to monitor and prevent criminal activities. Drones have been deployed to identify areas prone to crimes, especially on the outskirts.
The police are using drones to monitor orchards, public spaces, parks, and secluded areas. Images captured by drone cameras will be analysed in the control room. On Saturday, the police conducted experimental surveillance using drones in areas like Etimoga, Turangi, Jagannadhapuram, and the port vicinity.
Through this initiative, the police were able to identify several people consuming alcohol in public spaces, leading to the registration of cases. SP Vikrant Patel expressed confidence that effective use of drone technology would help prevent crimes more efficiently.