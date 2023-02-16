DROP to instill a sense of responsibility on waste segregation

Visakhapatnam: Develop Responsible Outlook for Plastic (DROP) was launched at Lawson's Bay in the city on Wednesday.

A CSR initiative of Kia India in association with India Pollution Control Association (IPCA), the event saw a participation of 235 students, volunteers, municipal staff and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaushika Saravaran, project coordinator of India Pollution Control Association (IPCA), said that the purpose of the project was to instill a sense of ownership among consumers and encourage them to treat waste as their own responsibility.

He further said the objective was to change the outlook of the consumers towards waste and increase the segregation rate, resulting in efficient material recovery and recycling.

As a part of it, 200 workshops on waste management will be organised in schools, colleges and RWAs in Visakhapatnam.

V Sanyasi Rao, Additional Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, unveiled the logo of D.R.O.P. and addressed the students. He encouraged kids to get habituated to three bin systems (Blue, Green and Red).

Among others, KSLG Sastry, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC, Vijaya Lakshmi, Zonal Commissioner jointly flagged-off the beach clean-up programme that witnessed the attendance of students and volunteers who collected about 860 kg of litter.

Along with participation certificates, jute bags, wooden toothbrushes and combs were distributed to the participants.