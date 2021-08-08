Dropout rate of children declines in Kadapa district

Kadapa: After the implementation of welfare schemes in education sector, Ammavadi, Jagananna Vidyakanuka, Jagananna Devana, YSR Kanti Velugu, YSR Sampoorma Poshana, Nadu- Nedu, there was drastic decrease in dropout rate of children in YSR Kadapa district.

According to official sources, as many as 5,23,663 students were benefited with Rs 804.22 crore funds released for 2019-20 and 2020-21 years in the district.

Almost all the government schools have achieved 100 per cent enrollment of students following the implementation of schemes providing all infrastructure facilities like 3 pairs of uniforms to each student, a pair of shoes with two pairs socks, belt, books from 1st to 5th standard students, notebooks, school bag, dictionary as Student kit from 6th to 10th class students under Jagananna Vidyakanuka draw the attention of parents in a big way. With all these schemes, the parents are willing to join their children in government schools instead of sending them to private corporate schools.

As many as 1,24,641 boys and 1,39,076 girls have secured the material under Jagananna Vidyakanuka for 2020-21 and 1,32,674 boys and 1,36,469 girl students pursuing studies from 1st to 10 standard are proposed to secure the material in the month of August for 2021-22 in the district.

"I feel fortunate to join my daughter Swetha in government school as it will be providing material at free of cost to the students. Before introduction of Jagananna Vidyakanuka, I used to spend not less than Rs 50,000 including school fees, school bus charges, tuition fees and for uniform. Now, they were all available at free of cost in government schools. In such circumstances what is the need to send my daughter to private convent," questioned K Ramanamma, Chinna Chouk of Kadapa.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that after the introduction of welfare schemes in education sector, there was drastic change in the mind set of parents and now, they were confident of joining their children in government schools.

"There is drastic decrease in dropout rate of schoolgoing children in the government schools. It is really a golden era in education sector. I appeal to parents to utilise the government schemes in a proper manner and motivate children to pursue higher studies," he said.