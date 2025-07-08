Dropouts to be included in mega parent-teacher meet

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani said that arrangements are being made to organise a mega parent-teacher meet in all government and private schools and junior colleges in the district in a festive atmosphere on July 10.

She held a meeting with the district officials in person and with the division and mandal level officials virtually from the PGRS conference hall and reviewed the arrangements for the meet to be held in the district on Monday.

She said that the government has ordered to organise the meet in all educational institutions across the state to guide the students towards a golden future.

She asked the parents of each student, as well as the central and state ministers of the district, Rajya Sabha members, legislators, legislative council members, chairmen and members of various corporations, ZPTC, MPTC and local public representatives to participate in this programme on a large scale.

There are dropouts especially in classes 6, 7 and 8, and that children should not be outside the school under any circumstances, and she instructed the education department officials to identify such students and enrol everyone in schools.

“We are making the parents of 2,79,204 students studying in 1,920 government and private schools in the district and 37,124 students studying in 121 government and private junior colleges partners,” she said. She said that the government has provided financial assistance of Rs 229.55 crore to 1,76,574 mothers under Talliki Vandanam so that education should not be a burden for poor families. As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme, steps have been taken to provide a sapling to each student under Green Passport and grow it in the name of their mother, for which a Leap app has been created and steps have been taken to register students in the app. In one-on-one interaction, the class in-charge will discuss the Holistic Progress Report Card & Health Card of each student with their parents sitting at a specially arranged desk in the corridor. She said that Rangoli competitions will be organised for mothers, and competitions will be organised for fathers. Joint meals will be organised with parents, students, teachers and public representatives. Everyone should make the meet a success.