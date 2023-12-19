Live
Drowned boats pulled out from Fishing Harbour
VPA embarks on task of retrieving 29 drowned boats
Visakhapatnam: As many as 29 boats drowned in a fire accident that happened at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on November 19 midnight. The exercise of taking out boats that were submerged in the accident was launched here on Monday.
Fisheries department officials, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, police department, marine, fire department, Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association committee members are participating in the relief programme organised under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Port Authority.
