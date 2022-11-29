Drusya Vedika presents Kuchipudi dance recital

Vijayawada (NTR District): As part of the monthly programme, audience club Drushya Vedika conducted cultural events on Sunday evening at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam auditorium here. The programme consisted of Kuchipudi dance and social play.

Kuchipudi dance recital was presented by the students of Vijayawada-based Sri Kanakadurga Nrityamandir under the training of Yallajyostula Anuradha. Dance artistes - Rushitha, Sahasra, Tanmayi, Trisha, Harshitha, Rishitha, Bhavana, Rijuta and Janaki - has performed three dance items, which was appreciated by all.

In the second part, drama 'Mystery' was presented by Mahathi creations of Hyderabad. This was a play based on the famous play 'Mouse Trap' written by Agatha Christie. This drama has been running in London continuously from 1952 till date.

The Telugu version was written by DA Subrahmanya Sarma and directed by Uppuluri Subbaraya Sarma.

This mysterious play was excellently portrayed by Manjunath, Sateesh, Swaraj Kumar, Sharma, Prajwal, Nittala, Ramasastry and Jyothirani. The connoisseurs appreciated the acting skills of the artistes and also direction values. This play was technically supported by Surabhi Nagaraj (Music), Surabhi Jayavardhan (Stage design) and Malladi Goplakrishna (Makeup).

Chief guests SK Misro and Dr N Muralaikrishna felicitated the artistes and Drusya Vedika vice-president NSR Murthy honoured the chief guests. The programme was organised by Padmasree, E Ramesh Babu and Pragna.