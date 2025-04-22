DSC aspirants thank CM Chandrababu and Lokesh

Tirupati: Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu said that the long-cherished dream of DSC (District Selection Committee) aspirants has finally been realised. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for keeping their promise to issue the DSC notification soon after formingthe government.

Speaking at a gratitude event organised in front of the Tirupati RDO office, Ravi Naidu stated that the alliance government’s decision to release the DSC notification is a strong testament to its commitment to good governance. DSC aspirants and leaders of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) participated in the gathering and performed ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ (milk ritual) to portraits of Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

President of the Tirupati Parliament TNSF Kotte Hemanth Royal also spoke at the event, noting the widespread joy among aspirants across the state. He highlighted that the notification covers 16,347 posts and comes as a huge relief for candidates who have been waiting for the last six years. TNSF city president Venkatesh Yadav, state members RK Naidu, Vishnu, Ganesh, and several others participated in the programme.