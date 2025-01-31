DSC Notification to be Released After MLC Election Code, Says Minister Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced that the notification for the District Selection Committee (DSC) will be issued promptly following the conclusion of the MLC election code. Speaking to reporters at the TDP central office in NTR Bhavan, Lokesh emphasized that the process of replacing teachers will commence at the start of the upcoming academic year.

Lokesh highlighted the significant role of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in addressing teacher recruitment, stating that the TDP was responsible for hiring 80 percent of teachers in the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh and subsequently in the newly formed Navyandhra.

The Minister assured that the government maintains an open line of communication with teachers' unions, actively considering their views in policy decisions. He mentioned that the Education Commissioner is accessible to educators every Friday, where he addresses their concerns.

To promote transparency in the transfer process for teachers, Lokesh revealed the introduction of a new 'Transfer Act.' He underscored the government's commitment to refining the education system and ensuring that decisions are made systematically rather than inadvertently.