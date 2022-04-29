Duggirala woman murder: 10 lakh ex-gratia, house site announced to family

Guntur: MLA Mekathoti Sucharitha announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, house site and financial assistance for the construction of house to the kin of Veeranki Tirupathamma, who was murdered in Duggirala mandal on Wednesday. She extended all kind of support to the kin of the family members on behalf of the government and the government will extend financial assistance for education of Tirupathamma's children.

Along with AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the MLA on Thursday visited the GGH in Tenali and enquired about the circumstances that led to the murder of housewife Tirupathamma. They consoled the family members of the deceased.

Speaking to the media at GGH in Tenali on Thursday, Sucharitha termed Tirupathamma murder as unfortunate and condemnable incident. She assured that the government will take steps not to recur such things in future. She urged the women to download Disha App to get police assistance in case of danger.

Vasireddy Padma alleged that it was murder and postmortem was already conducted. Stating that police arrested the accused and investigating the case, she stated that it is not correct to do politics at the GGH in Tenali.

Alleging that TDP leaders were obstructing the shifting of the body from GGH in Tenali, she condemned TDP leaders' action.

Speaking to the media at GGH in Tenali, deceased Tirupathamma's husband Srinivasa Rao demanded stern action against the accused. He urged the government to pay Rs 10 lakh ex gratia and sanction house.

Earlier, the TDP activists staged a protest at the GGH in Tenali preventing the shifting of Tirupathamma's body from the hospital. They wanted to delay the shifting of the body so that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will come to hospital to pay tributes to the deceased.