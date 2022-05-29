Dump 'corrupt' YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Bay, Chandrababu Naidu tells people

Ongole: TDP national president and N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to dump the "most corrupt government of Jagan Mohan Reddy" into the Bay of Bengal accusing it of "looting Rs 1.75 lakh crore" in the last three years at the concluding session of two-day Mahanadu here on Saturday. He charged the government with evaporating at least Rs 3 lakh crore of wealth by shooting down the Amaravati capital proposal alone.

Asking people to fight against the deceitful government at every step, Naidu said his party would stand by them at every turn and face the police brutalities.

The future of the state and its people was at stake as the current regime had borrowed more than Rs 8 lakh crore leaving a debt burden of Rs 1 lakh each on the common man's shoulder.

Listing out the 'failures' of the government in every sphere, Naidu in an easy going dialogue mode throughout, successfully drew people into his 'conversational tone and tenor' using proper variations. "Use social media to expose the misdeeds of the present government without any fear," he said.

If the audience felt that he was doing a Modi, they could not be far off from the truth.

Pacing across the dais, Naidu explored the common ground with the public raising questions on welfare, jobs, housing, law and order, liquor menace and price rise, attributing all the ills to the 'uninterest of the Chief Minister'.

"The only interest he has is in enriching himself. There is a cut in everything and he keeps looting. YSRCP leaders too follow suit. Opposition to their wrongs and crimes is dealt with repression. But, I assure you all that we stand by your side," he said.

Summing up the failures of the government, Naidu asked the mammoth gathering to not be afraid of the police cases. He referred to the ad hoc measures adopted by the government in every department and sought to know "where all the borrowed money and taxed money from the public was going" as no development was visible on the ground.

He kept prodding people to answer whether they were happy with the Healthcare, agriculture or revenue departments work. Urging the farmers to not commit suicides, he said that was no solution. "This government is leading AP on the Sri Lankan path of destruction with its insane policies. Shall we allow this to happen," he reiterated.

On the welfare claims of the government he asked whether it was not true that the former was spending a pittance while claiming huge financial releases.

"It is minimum spending and maximum claiming that is all. In fact, Jagan spends more on publicity," he added. Bemoaning the lack of calendar of jobs and employment in the state, he said, "I had twin dreams of Polavaram and Amaravati to fulfil the state's needs and both have vanished now due to the insanity of the Chief Minister".

He sought to know whether any segment of the society was happy with the governance drawing a "no" answer to all such questions. He questioned the people over their silence and hesitation against the misrule and offered them full support in their fight for justice.

He also denounced the claims of Dalit welfare citing the crimes against Dalits in the state by the YSRCP leaders.