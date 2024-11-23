  • Menu
Dumping of road metal on road holds up bus

Dumpingof road metal in large heaps on the road in Jarajam village in Etcherla mandal is causing serious trouble to motorists.

Srikakulam: Dumpingof road metal in large heaps on the road in Jarajam village in Etcherla mandal is causing serious trouble to motorists. For the purpose of road work in the village, metal was dumped on Friday by a lorry driver in a negligent manner which caused problems to locals and surrounding villagers.

Due to erratic dumping, an RTC bus which was bringing students from schools had stuck on the road for more than four hours sending their parents into tizzy. Finally, the metal heaps were removed after involvement of village elders who blamed the road contractor and lorry driver for their irresponsible act.

