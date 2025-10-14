Durga temple EO stresses devotees’ convenience

Vijayawada: KanakaDurga temple executive officer V K Seena Naik has urged all employees to think innovatively and take proactive steps to enhance the convenience of devotees during the upcoming Karthika Masam and Bhavani Deeksha. He held a meeting with temple staff, the Vedic Committee, and engineering officials at his chamber at the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday. Speaking at a meeting, the EO emphasised the need to implement plans ensuring a satisfying darshan of Sri Kanaka Durga Devi.

He appreciated the attention and patience of the staff during Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations and noted that expectations from the administration have risen. Naik highlighted that no negligence would be tolerated, and urged cooperation for further improvements at Indrakiladri. The EO also instructed the discussion of 66 agenda items and completion of all tasks within deadlines, stressing coordinated efforts between the Board of Trustees and temple administration.

Executive engineer Rambabu, assistant commissioner Ranga Rao, assistant executive officers Chandrasekhar, Ramesh Babu, Sudharani, Gangadhar, Tirumaleswara Rao, Srinivas and Vedic Committee members Anjaneya Ghana Pati and Sridhar Sharma attended the meeting. Meanwhile, information & public relations director K S Viswanathan visited Sri Kanakadurga temple on Monday. He was welcomed with Vedic rituals, and offered blessings in the inner sanctum. He received tirtha prasadam and a portrait of the goddess from the chief priests.